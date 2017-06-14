TPM DC In it, but not of it.

GOP Baseball Shooting Forces Congress To Weigh Security Against Access

PIN-IT
U.S. Capitol Police officer Nathan Rainey, stands guard outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 5:51 pm
Views

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

To enter the U.S. Capitol, one must walk through a metal detector, flash an ID badge, put any bags or purses through a scanner and pass several armed police officers. Outside those marble halls, however, hundreds of members of Congress and their staff have no security whatsoever—unless they hold one of a handful of leadership positions.

“When we’re off Capitol Hill, we don’t have anyone watching our backs,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) observed Wednesday. “It’s not hard for one person who is unhinged to do something pretty dangerous.”

The only reason Capitol Police officers were on duty at congressional Republicans’ baseball practice Wednesday morning at a public field in Alexandria, Virginia when a gunman opened fire was the presence of GOP Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot and remains in critical condition in a Washington, D.C. hospital.

“If Steve Scalise’s detail had not been there, God, it could have been truly horrible, even worse,” a subdued and somber Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) told TPM.

As Congress reeled after the shooting, several members voiced a desire for additional security measures. One Republican lawmaker vowed to start carrying his firearm “in my pocket from this day forward” (carrying a gun into the Capitol is prohibited). But many other members from both parties warned against tightening security in response to the morning’s tragedy, stressing the importance of allowing free and open interactions with the public—even angry constituents.

“I wouldn’t want to see an overreaction that insulates members of Congress from what we’ve been experiencing back home—the rather unvarnished and rough forms of communication that are ultimately helpful and allow us to feel what people are feeling,” Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) told reporters, referencing the raucous town halls he and other lawmakers held in the lead-up to the passage of the House GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill. “If you take that away, we will lose something as a deliberative body. And if you have people with an earpiece standing right behind you at all times, that will happen.”

Sanford said he would leave decisions about security changes to the wisdom of the Capitol Police, but expressed skepticism that anything could guarantee safety for lawmakers.

“If there’s a nut out there, they’re always going to be able to find a way to get to you,” he said.

Others, including Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ), said there are concrete steps lawmakers could take to protect themselves, especially in light of an increase in threats since last year.

“In early May—an this is an on-going legal process—an individual was arrested by the FBI in Tucson for three separate messages with very specific threats on my life,” McSally told reporters Wednesday. She said after that happened, she asked the Capitol Police to conduct a safety assessment of her offices, which is a service available to all lawmakers.

Rep. Rubén Gallego (D-AZ), who says he too has received death threats, noted that “a lot of members were asking for changes” following the shooting.

“Like the ability to actually use campaign dollars to pay for security at their homes, increasing our budgets so we can actually be in secure locations, so we can rent some places that have good security” for campaign events and town halls, he said. “Everyone is getting a bunch of death threats right now, so everyone was just commenting on how that’s an issue.”

In the wake of the violence and stepped up security on Capitol Hill, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told reporters he would personally look into the Capitol Police’s budget.

“It’s a good time to revisit: are we adequately supporting the Capitol Police in terms of the equipment they have and in terms of their communications ability and those subjects?” he said.

The debate comes just one day after the Senate Rules Committee and the Radio-TV gallery attempted to implement rules restricting reporters from filming impromptu interviews in the hallways of the Capitol and office buildings—a change floated in the name of lawmaker safety that was quickly scuttled after a widespread outcry.

UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks with reporters in the Capitol on May 10, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX). (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Yet Capitol Police stressed at an all-members briefing Wednesday morning that nothing can take the place of plain, old-fashioned vigilance, offering the “old adage: if you see something, say something,” according to McSally.

“Sharing any early indication that something just doesn’t look right can really allow security officials to get ahead of a threatening situation,” she said.

Other lawmakers, including Rep. Al Green (D-TX), expressed concern for the staff back in their home district offices, who have no security at all. Green’s office has received a wave of death threats following his announcement that he would draft articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

“They don’t have the protection that we have here,” he said. “You cant get in without being searched, and at most of them, there is no police protection available.”

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) expressed similar worries, saying that unlike lawmakers, whose “shtick is to draw attention to ourselves,” congressional aides quietly put themselves at risk.

“I have more concern about the safety of my staff, quite frankly, than myself personally,” he said. “I’ve been questioning our folks up in New York about whether they feel secure or not. Our office is a fairly open office. You can just walk in.”

But like Sanford, Crowley seemed resigned to some level of uncertainty in a chaotic world.

“Can you really prepare for everything? The answer is no,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Special Counsel Investigating Whether Trump Tried To Obstruct Justice about 3 hours ago

Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the...

GOP Congressional Candidate Responds To Gunman’s Post On Her Campaign about 5 hours ago

The Republican nominee for the Georgia special House election responded on Wednesday to a post...

FBI Says 2nd Congressman Sustained 'Minor Injuries,' Confirms Shooter's ID about 6 hours ago

The FBI on Wednesday released a joint statement on the early morning shooting at...

Collins Says He'll Carry Firearm After Shooting, Cites 'Outrageous' Rhetoric about 6 hours ago

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said Wednesday that he hoped the shooting at a Republican...

WATCH: Video Of Shooting Scene At GOP Congressional Baseball Practice about 7 hours ago

Several outlets on Wednesday published video of the scene of a shooting that occurred...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.