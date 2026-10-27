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Trump’s ‘Honest’ Elections Line Gets More Sinister

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10.27.26 | 5:31 pm

President Trump was asked this afternoon at Joint Base Andrews if he will respect next week’s midterms results, “whatever happens.”

“I will if they’re honest elections, yup,” he said before walking away from reporters to board a flight to go campaign for a candidate in Texas who secretly — or perhaps not so secretlydoesn’t want his help.

Trump has used this line before to give himself cover to challenge the results of elections he doesn’t win. Back in May 2024, when he was running against President Joe Biden, Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would only accept the results of the presidential election if “everything’s honest,” before going on another one of his diatribes about how he thinks he won the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin and “in other locations.”

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Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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  1. President Trump was asked this afternoon at Joint Base Andrews if he will respect next week’s midterms results, “whatever happens.”
    “I will if they’re honest elections, yup,” he said before walking away from reporters to board a flight to go campaign for a candidate in Texas who secretly — [or perhaps not so secretly](https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/ken-paxton-audio-leaks/) — doesn’t want his help.

    I think Dear Leader gets his rocks off by keeping everyone on tenterhooks.

  2. “If it’s not [an honest election], you have to fight for the right of the country.”

    Hmm. Accidentally honest? Cause he sure ain’t gonna fight for the left of the country. Or the center.

  3. No one has asked him his definition of the word honest. In his brain it is probably the same as truth….his truth which we all know are lies.

  4. I don’t think he has a definition. I think they are just sounds to him that other people react to.

  5. Just for an accurate record, Trump said the same thing before the 2016 election. He always claims he’ll accept the result .. if it’s “fair.” :ballot_box_with_ballot:

    His lies were just as sinister then as they are today, and more corrosive to our democracy than ever.

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