Trump’s ‘Honest’ Elections Line Gets More Sinister

President Trump was asked this afternoon at Joint Base Andrews if he will respect next week’s midterms results, “whatever happens.”

“I will if they’re honest elections, yup,” he said before walking away from reporters to board a flight to go campaign for a candidate in Texas who secretly — or perhaps not so secretly — doesn’t want his help.

Trump has used this line before to give himself cover to challenge the results of elections he doesn’t win. Back in May 2024, when he was running against President Joe Biden, Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would only accept the results of the presidential election if “everything’s honest,” before going on another one of his diatribes about how he thinks he won the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin and “in other locations.”