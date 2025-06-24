Latest
1 day ago
SCOTUS Removes Due Process Requirement On Deportations to Third Countries
1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Fox News And Iran War Hawks: ‘The Entire World Is Going To Erupt’
4 days ago
Senate Republicans Take The Attack On Obamacare To A New Level
5 days ago
Minnesota Shooter Allegedly Targeted Abortion Clinics At Time Of Threats, Lax Protections

The Hard Reality Of Impeachment

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the Marine One presidential helicopter before departing the White House on June 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Less than 12 hours after announcing a cea... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the Marine One presidential helicopter before departing the White House on June 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Less than 12 hours after announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Trump is traveling to the Netherlands to attend the NATO leaders' summit. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By , and
|
June 24, 2025 6:22 p.m.
5
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

President Donald Trump is not being impeached again (for now).

On Tuesday, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) brought a resolution to the House floor calling for Trump to be impeached for launching military strikes against Iran without congressional approval. The House tabled Green’s resolution with a bipartisan vote that saw 128 Democrats vote with Republicans, while 78 of Green’s colleagues joined him in voting to move impeachment forward.  

Green’s resolution accused Trump of having “disregarded the doctrine of separation of powers by usurping Congress’s power to declare war and ordered the United States military to bomb another country without the constitutionally mandated congressional authorization.” 

Green became the first Democrat to call for Trump’s impeachment in May 2017 during the President’s first term. He repeated that role in Trump’s second term by filing articles of impeachment in February citing what he described as Trump’s threat of “ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” 

In conversations with me during Trump’s first four years in the White House, Green said it was his “mission” to remove the President from office. Green, a former lawyer and president of Houston’s NAACP branch, described his push as motivated by constitutional duty. It was an, at times, lonely push that saw Green become a thorn in the side of Democratic leadership when they were not ready to call for Trump’s ouster. He has also weathered attacks from Trump. Ultimately, during his first term, Trump became the only president to be impeached twice — once for his dealings with Ukraine and then again over the Jan. 6 attack. 

Both of Trump’s first term impeachments ended when the Senate did not vote to convict. Green’s current push faces similar hard realities. Firstly, recent presidents — including Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — arguably pushed the legal boundaries here and launched military action without congressional approval. Secondly, as in Trump’s first term, impeachment cannot succeed without some Republican votes. Those numbers clearly aren’t there. 

One of the Democrats who voted to table Green’s resolution was House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Speaking to reporters afterwards, Jeffries argued the opposition’s focus should lie elsewhere. 

“My vote speaks for itself,” Jeffries said. “We’re going to continue to work on these issues of war and peace, to push back against the GOP Tax Scam, the effort to rip away healthcare from the American people, which includes the largest cut to Medicaid in American history and allow the appropriate committees like the Judiciary Committee, under the leadership of Jamie Raskin and the Oversight Committee, under the leadership of Robert Garcia, to do their work with respect to holding this out-of-control President accountable.”

While Green has cited various grounds in his different attempts to impeach Trump, they have always been grounded in simple moral clarity and direct interpretations of the law. Green, whose office did not respond to a request for comment, presented some hard realities of his own in a floor speech on Tuesday where he previewed the impeachment resolution. 

“I rise today because our country is nearing a moment of decision. … We are at the intersection of democracy and autocracy,” Green said, later adding, “No one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America.”

Along with the Iran strikes, Green cited January 6 and alluded to Trump having denied “due process of the law” in his mass deportation drive. 

“I believe that, if we do not take immediate action, this authoritarian president will not only devolve the country into authoritarianism, I believe he is a would-be dictator who will become a dictator,” Green said. “The hour of decision is upon us.” 

— Hunter Walker

Cassidy Hits RFK Jr. For Doing Exactly What He Said He Wouldn’t Do

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), a medical doctor who is the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has always been an RFK Jr. skeptic. Even before Kennedy was confirmed as the head of HHS by Senate Republicans, Cassidy was vocal in his apprehension about supporting the then-Trump nominee, whose vaccine skepticism has, predictably, infiltrated his work as head of the public health department.

Earlier this month, RFK Jr. fired all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The panel makes vaccine recommendations and sets the schedules for childhood immunizations. RFK replaced them with eight new members, many of whom are known vaccine skeptics. It’s a move that RFK specifically told Cassidy he would not make in order to secure his confirmation vote.

A bamboozled Cassidy is calling for the panel’s scheduled meetings this week to be delayed, at least until a CDC director is appointed.

“Although the appointees to ACIP have scientific credentials, many do not have significant experience studying microbiology, epidemiology or immunology. In particular, some lack experience studying new technologies such as mRNA vaccines, and may even have a preconceived bias against them,” Cassidy wrote.

“Wednesday’s meeting should not proceed with a relatively small panel, and no CDC Director in place to approve the panel’s recommendations. The meeting should be delayed until the panel is fully staffed with more robust and balanced representation—as required by law—including those with more direct relevant expertise,” he continued.

— Nicole Lafond

Senate GOP Tries To Ease Medicaid Cut Worries 

Senate Republicans are considering including a fund in their “big beautiful” reconciliation package to help rural hospitals that could be impacted by the provision that curtails provider taxes, according to Politico.

That comes as Republican leadership is hoping to ease the holdouts’ worries after the Senate Finance Committee text revealed deeper cuts to Medicaid than what the House-passed reconciliation bill envisioned.

The upper chamber’s text includes a provision that would lower provider taxes from 6% to 3.5% by 2031 for states that have expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. For states that do not have an expansion population, the bill would place a moratorium on new or increased provider taxes — the same suggestion the House included in their text.

It is unclear if a rural hospital fund would be enough to convince the Republican senators who are not happy with the deeper cuts to the provider taxes. And it is a completely different question whether the plan would survive a House vote even if it successfully passed in the Senate.

Meanwhile, amid the uncertainty, Senate GOP leadership is still pushing for a vote this week. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told Axios he thinks the chamber will start voting on Friday and into the weekend so Congress could meet the self-imposed July 4 deadline to get the reconciliation package on Trump’s desk.

— Emine Yücel

In Case You Missed It

Understanding the Tricks Republicans Could Use to Try to Make Trump’s Tax Cuts Permanent

Supreme Court Abets Trump’s Defiance of Court Orders

3 Years After The Supreme Court Restricted Abortion Access, Contraception Is Also At Risk

Senate Parliamentarian Won’t Let Senate Republicans Carry Water For Trump Judiciary Defiance

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

A MAGA Schism on Iran? Not So Fast.

What We Are Reading

This Is the Worst Supreme Court Decision of Trump’s Second Term

The Shock-and-Awe Deportations Will Get Worse 

A majority of Americans disapproves of Trump’s Iran airstrikes, CNN poll finds 

5
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Hunter Walker (@hunterw)  is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo. He is an author and former White House correspondent whose work has appeared in a variety of publications including the New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and New York Magazine. He can be reached at hunter@talkingpointsmemo.com
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Where Things Stand
5
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  2. Good. It’s about motherfucking time this orange asshole had to go on the defensive, had to look over his shoulder. He’s been the fat as bully for six months, punching everyone with impunity. Now at least someone is willing to stand up to him. Bullies fucking hate that.

  3. “My vote speaks for itself,” Jeffries said. “We’re going to continue to work on these issues of war and peace, to push back against the GOP Tax Scam, the effort to rip away healthcare from the American people, which includes the largest cut to Medicaid in American history and allow the appropriate committees like the Judiciary Committee, under the leadership of Jamie Raskin and the Oversight Committee, under the leadership of Robert Garcia, to do their work with respect to holding this out-of-control President accountable.”

    Come on, Green! The consultants said we need to focus on kitchen table issues!

  4. Wow, Senator Doctor Cassidy, MD! You’ve been a Republican all your life, and you still haven’t realized that members of your party Lie. All. The. Time?? You actually trusted Bobbie Junior, and voted to confirm him? Now you’re surprised that he did what he promised (everybody else) he would do?

    Note to self: do not drink your own Kool-Aid. You know what’s in it – or ought to.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for zandru Avatar for exspectator Avatar for revjim Avatar for john_adams

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: