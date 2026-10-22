Rampant MAGAworld Self-Dealing Hits a Snag

Blind Loyalty Not Enough?

President Trump has made it clear in the firings of both his former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and would-be-daughter-in-law turned Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle that in order to keep your place in Trumpworld you can’t attract too much attention with your self-dealing. (This line is fuzzy, however, and his sons, who are making money off the presidency, doing crypto schemes, trying to buy environmentally-protected islands in Albania or having their weddings paid for by oligarchs, seem not to have crossed it.)

While Trump has remained loyal to his first presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski through a plethora of scandals and embarrassments — assaulting a reporter, having affairs with multiple MAGA women (Hope Hicks, Noem), a failed Senate bid in New Hampshire, obstructing the Robert Mueller investigation, among many other things — blind loyalty is not necessarily enough to give you immunity. The Wall Street Journal reports this afternoon that the Justice Department is examining allegations against Lewandowski, specifically centered on reports and an inspector general’s investigation that probed Lewandowski’s alleged self-dealing.