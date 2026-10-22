Where Things Stand
Corey Lewandowski. TPM illustration/Getty Images

Rampant MAGAworld Self-Dealing Hits a Snag

This is your TPM evening briefing.
by
10.22.26 | 5:21 pm

Blind Loyalty Not Enough?

President Trump has made it clear in the firings of both his former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and would-be-daughter-in-law turned Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle that in order to keep your place in Trumpworld you can’t attract too much attention with your self-dealing. (This line is fuzzy, however, and his sons, who are making money off the presidency, doing crypto schemes, trying to buy environmentally-protected islands in Albania or having their weddings paid for by oligarchs, seem not to have crossed it.)

While Trump has remained loyal to his first presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski through a plethora of scandals and embarrassments — assaulting a reporter, having affairs with multiple MAGA women (Hope Hicks, Noem), a failed Senate bid in New Hampshire, obstructing the Robert Mueller investigation, among many other things — blind loyalty is not necessarily enough to give you immunity. The Wall Street Journal reports this afternoon that the Justice Department is examining allegations against Lewandowski, specifically centered on reports and an inspector general’s investigation that probed Lewandowski’s alleged self-dealing.

Want to keep reading?

Join TPM to get full-access to our reporting, newsletters, and other member-only features.

Join TPM
Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Includes: 
7
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. MAGA is a cancer- do not vote for any Republicans on your ballot. All of them must be held responsible for their mess.

  2. We will be talking about the thievery of this Trump crowd for a very long time. Hasn’t it always been about money, power, cruelty and destruction with these awful people?

  3. President Trump has made it clear in the firings of both his former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and would-be-daughter-in-law turned Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle that in order to keep your place in Trumpworld you can’t attract too much attention with your self-dealing. (This line is fuzzy, however, and his sons, who are making money off the presidency, doing crypto schemes, trying to buy environmentally-protected islands in Albania or having their weddings paid for by oligarchs, seem not to have crossed it.)

    It’s not a matter that the boys haven’t crossed it. They can’t. They share his blood - none of these other miscreants are blood. They’re part of the family - the others are just hangers-on. They serve at the pleasure of the First Felon - the boys don’t have that limitation.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

1 more reply

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for becca656 Avatar for billymac Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for birdford Avatar for tiowally Avatar for nydan516

Continue Discussion
LATEST
The Franchise
Missouri Republicans Try To Trick Voters Out of Abortion Rights 
10.22.26 | 1:58 pm
Cafe
Donald Trump’s Reality-TV Presidency Has Entered its Desperate Gimmick Phase
10.22.26 | 1:38 pm
News
Some Ohio Republicans Embrace, Some Scurry Away from Appalling Ramaswamy Ad
10.22.26 | 12:38 pm