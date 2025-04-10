Cult Of Personality Has Strict Rules

Kathleen Sgamma unceremoniously withdrew herself as President Trump’s nominee to run the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management on Thursday just before her confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Sgamma is the director of Western Energy Alliance, a Denver-based oil and gas trade group made up of over 300 companies. She has long advocated for the Interior Department’s BLM to focus on the expansion of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and for cattle to graze on public lands. It’s a match made in the Trump administration’s anti-preservation, anti-renewable resources heaven. So what went wrong?

Sgamma dared to be horrified by the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. Even worse, she expressed it — a sin that Trump has used as grudge fuel against key members of Congress and former officials in his first administration for years.

The investigative watchdog and journalism group Documented obtained a copy of a letter that Sgamma sent to the coalition of gas and oil companies that make up Western Energy Alliance on Jan. 7, 2021.

“The events yesterday at the Capitol were so shocking that our policy engagement with and PAC support for the Trump Administration compels me to speak up,” she wrote. “I am disgusted by the violence witnessed yesterday and President Trump’s role in spreading misinformation that incited it.”

The letter was made public on Tuesday and by Thursday, Sgamma withdrew herself from consideration for the position. She and the White House did not address the letter or give a reason for the sudden change but it doesn’t take much to jump to the very logical conclusion — she got caught committing the deadliest of the seven: disagreeing with MAGA.

Why The F*ck Would I Talk To H.R. McMaster?

CBS News had a funny story last night, offering the mildest of palate cleansers.

Just a few days before SignalGate broke, Trump’s aides in the White House made another disastrous mistake: They dialed H.R. McMaster, Trump’s former national security adviser (whom he now loathes), instead of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. Trump reportedly began speaking into the phone without waiting for the person on the other end to respond or say hello. H.R. McMaster, who has been a vocal critic of Trump since he was fired during Trump’s first administration, had to butt in:

“Mr. President, this is H.R. McMaster,” he said into the phone. “Why the f*** would I talk” to H.R. McMaster? Trump asked dismissively, and then Trump launched into a scathing critique of his former aide, two sources said. The call was brief.

Potential For Some Justice For Central Park Five?

Per MSNBC’s Deadline: Legal Blog

President Donald Trump lost a bid to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by plaintiffs known as the Exonerated Five (formerly the Central Park Five). Thursday’s court ruling brings Trump closer to potential civil liability for comments he made about them during a presidential debate against Kamala Harris last year, but it doesn’t guarantee that the plaintiffs will ultimately succeed in their case.

Disenfranchising Is The Point

On Thursday House Republicans passed the Republican-led Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which is a redundant piece of legislation making it illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections (that is already illegal and rarely happens).

The bill was introduced last year ahead of the 2024 election, as Republicans focused on the false narrative that non-citizens were voting en masse in elections on behalf of Democrats. There is no evidence to support that non-citizens have been voting in elections. Instead, the narrative was used as a way for Republicans to sow seeds of doubt in the election system and to set themselves up to cry voter fraud if Donald Trump had lost the 2024 election.

Voting experts and critics of the bill say the measure will have the effect of disenfranchising millions of eligible voters, who can’t easily access documents required for documentary proof of citizenship. According to reporting from the Brennan Center, the SAVE Act has the potential to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters.

— Khaya Himmelman

