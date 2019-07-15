Voting Rights: The Citizenship Fight To Come
The battleground has shifted around the Trump administration’s efforts to use the Census Bureau to undercut the political power of immigrant communities. In a major victory for civil rights advocates, President Trump caved on putting a citizenship question on the census. But he doubled down on an approach to use existing records on citizenship to achieve some of the goals of the original question. Here’s more: my take on why Trump’s census cave wasn’t really a cave the government puts in writing its intention to assemble citizenship data for redistricting 2020 Dems pledge to reverse Trump efforts to exclude noncitizens from redistricting Voting Rights Lawsuits Pile Up In Florida: On the heels of several legal challenges to a Florida law undermining the restoration of felon voting rights approved by voters, a new lawsuit has been filed targeting the state’s attack on student voting. The state used parking regulations to go after early voting on college campuses with a law requiring…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need