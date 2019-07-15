Prime Badge
Jul 15, 2019

Voting Rights: The Citizenship Fight To Come

@Tierney_Megan

The battleground has shifted around the Trump administration’s efforts to use the Census Bureau to undercut the political power of immigrant communities. In a major victory for civil rights advocates, President Trump caved on putting a citizenship question on the census. But he doubled down on an approach to use existing records on citizenship to achieve some of the goals of the original question. Here’s more: my take on why Trump’s census cave wasn’t really a cave the government puts in writing its intention to assemble citizenship data for redistricting 2020 Dems pledge to reverse Trump efforts to exclude noncitizens from redistricting Voting Rights Lawsuits Pile Up In Florida: On the heels of several legal challenges to a Florida law undermining the restoration of felon voting rights approved by voters, a new lawsuit has been filed targeting the state’s attack on student voting. The state used parking regulations to go after early voting on college campuses with a law requiring…

