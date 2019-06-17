Voting Rights: A Narrow SCOTUS Decision Has Big Voting Rights Implications For Virginia

Fresh from the Supreme Court is a decision on a racial gerrymandering case from Virginia that will allow a new map ordered by a lower court to stand for the 2019 elections. An unusual mix of conservative and liberal justices decided the case in a narrow, procedural way, ruling that the GOP legislators who were seeking to reinstate the old map did not have the standing to bring the case now that state officials had abandoned their defense of the old map. Even if its legal consequences are very specific, the decision’s impact on Virginia is quite expansive, as I wrote for Prime, given that it sets the stage for Democrats to control at least one chamber of the state’s legislature — in addition to the governor’s mansion — when it comes time to draw the state’s maps for the next decade after the 2020 census. Speaking of the 2020 census, voting rights groups have found even more evidence from…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content. JOIN PRIME Already a member? SIGN IN Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?

We offer FREE membership to those in need APPLY HERE