This Week: The Raytheon Lobbyist At The State Department

It smelled a little swampy late last month when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress that the Trump administration wouldn’t be waiting for its approval to sell billions of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. The administration used emergency powers to do so, citing the “fundamental threat” posed by Iran’s alleged misbehavior. Now, the Wall Street Journal reports that the State Department has kicked to the curb a Raytheon lobbyist, Charles Faulkner, who served as deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs at the department. He reportedly “took part” and “work[ed] on efforts” leading up to the emergency declaration. Then, further down in the same report, another instance in which Faulkner appeared to have worked to benefit his former employer: Last year, Pompeo said in writing that Saudi Arabia was taking the steps necessary to reduce civilian casualties in its bloody and famine-inducing war in Yemen. That documentation was required in order to continue selling arms to…

