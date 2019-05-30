Prime Badge
Trump Swamp
weekly primer
May 30, 2019

Trump Swamp: The Transportation Secretary Holds Stock In An Asphalt Company

/ @mattshuham

The Kushner family real estate firm has secured $800 million in debt backed by government-owned Freddie Mac, Bloomberg News reported late last week. There’s hardly two degrees of separation between the parties, and each degree holds enormous sway: Though presidential adviser Jared Kushner claimed upon taking that job to have stepped away from the company — though not entirely — he left his assets and control of the company to close family. Meanwhile, Trump appointee Joseph Otting runs the body, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, that oversees Freddie Mac. Otting — whose government service we’ve covered here before — used to be business partners with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, in their post-recession days leading the forclosure-happy OneWest Bank in California. And Kushner and Mnuchin are close. Kushner of course edited and re-submitted his financial disclosure documents so many times you’d think they were a Kanye West album. Rest assured, though: As Kushner said during his “Time 100” interview last month, “I’ve…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content.
JOIN PRIME

Already a member? SIGN IN

Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need

APPLY HERE

488 WORDS
Recent Editions
More Weekly Primers
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: