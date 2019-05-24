Prime Badge
Trump Investigations
weekly primer
May 24, 2019

This Week: Trump Gives Barr More Power To Probe Investigators, GOPer Calls For Impeachment

/ @Nicole_Lafond

President Trump apparently wants to make it as easy as possible for Attorney General William Barr to confirm his “spying” suspicions about the origins of the Russia probe. This week, Trump extended the attorney general’s authority to investigate the investigators, not only directing the CIA and all other intelligence agencies to  cooperate with Barr’s investigation, but also giving the attorney general the authority to declassify any intelligence documents he chooses. The move is a significant break from precedent, as intelligence agencies generally decide for themselves what information can be made public. Trump’s directive came just hours after he accused several former FBI officials — Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey and Andrew McCabe — of “treason.” Taken together, these moves mark a significant escalation of Trump’s campaign to prove that the Russia investigation was born out of a desire to oust him from office. As Pelosi cautioned her caucus to dial back impeachment talk this week, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) surprised…

