This Week: Trump Remains Collusion Curious

This is TPM’s Trump investigations primer, your weekly roundup of the many efforts by Congress and other entities to look into what the Trump campaign and administration are up to. It’s been a wild week in the world of Trump admissions. On Wednesday, President Trump finally made explicit a sentiment that he had hinted at before: He doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with accepting political dirt from a foreign government. Why not hear ’em out? Trump made the admission during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, when he said he would at least look at information from a foreign power and waffled on whether he’d actually turn it over to the FBI. After far-reaching criticism, including from allies in his own party, Trump attempted to clean up the remark in an interview with Fox News on Friday. He said he’d only listen to it to see if it was “bad” first. Some Republicans attempted to defend the President by claiming that…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content. JOIN PRIME Already a member? SIGN IN Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?

We offer FREE membership to those in need APPLY HERE