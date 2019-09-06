This Week: House Broadens Impeachment Probe
House Judiciary Committee expands impeachment probe: As House members return to Washington, D.C., from their August recess, the House Judiciary Committee is widening its impeachment investigation beyond the areas covered in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. According to a Friday morning CNN report, members of the committee will now broadly focus on potential abuses of power by Trump, including potential violations of the Emoluments Clause, Trump’s hush money payments to cover up affairs, and the President’s reported promise to pardon administration officials who break rules in order to build the border wall. This week, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for records related to the construction of President Trump’s precious border wall following a report that Trump has been dangling pardons. Stormy’s game to testify: Following the news that House Democrats plan to focus more this fall on President Trump’s alleged role in the orchestration of hush money payments to keep his affairs quiet, Stormy Daniels said she was ready and willing to…
