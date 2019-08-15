This Week: The ‘Suspicious’ Shutdown Of A Military Climate Change Task Force
Navy shuts down climate change task force: “Suspicious” — that’s how retired Navy Rear Adm. Jon White, who used to lead the Navy’s Task Force Climate Change, described the quiet folding of the task force to E&E News recently. The Navy created the task force in 2009 to shape strategic and policy discussions as climate change shaped global coastlines and impacted military infrastructure. But in March, the task force closed without submitting any kind of culminating report. A Navy spokesperson told E&E that the task force had become “duplicative as functions have been transitioned to existing business processes” and was therefore no longer needed. Yet, White disagreed, saying there was “little evidence” of such incorporation. “Across all of [the Department of Defense], it is hard for me to see that climate change is taken as seriously at it should be,” he said. “The task force ended, in my opinion, without full incorporation of climate change considerations.” A USDA relocation update: In…
