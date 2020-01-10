This Week In Trump Investigations: Iran Strike Distracts From Impeachment

This week in impeachment A diversion? The fallout from President Trump’s decision to assassinate a top Iranian military official last week lingered in full force this week, capturing much of the media’s attention and nearly — but not entirely — sidelining developments on the impeachment front. The Trump administration has claimed it conducted the strike based on intelligence that an attack on Americans was “imminent,” but has since moved the goalposts on that rationale and has refused to reveal any details about the intelligence since the attack. Movement next week: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the impeachment case would be sent to the Senate next week. In a letter on Friday, she informed her caucus the House would vote on impeachment managers next week, signaling the articles would move to the Senate after the vote. It’s been a slow week on the impeachment front with little-to-no word from congressional leadership on the state of affairs. On Thursday, Pelosi indicated the…

