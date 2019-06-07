This Week: Flynn Shakes Things Up, Pelosi Wants Prison Over Impeachment

Michael Flynn decided to cut ties with his legal representation — which has been by his side since December 2017 — this week, in a move that legal experts believe is tied to his nearly botched sentencing hearing in December 2018. As TPM reported in detail here, the former national security adviser’s ex-lawyer notified the court that he had been let go and asked for permission to exit the case. During his December 2018 sentencing hearing, Flynn’s lawyers abruptly asked for a delay in sentencing when it became clear that the judge on the case was seriously considering jail time due to his irritation with Flynn’s own sentencing memo. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s annoyance surprised some. Given Flynn’s extensive cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, the government recommended that Flynn receive no prison time. It’s not yet clear who his new lawyers will be or when he’ll be sentenced. In other Flynn news, the Justice Department also this…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content. JOIN PRIME Already a member? SIGN IN Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?

We offer FREE membership to those in need APPLY HERE