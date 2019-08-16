Prime Badge
Trump Investigations
weekly primer
Aug 16, 2019

This Week: Michael Cohen’s Name Pops Up Again

/ @Nicole_Lafond

We spent the past week focused on a probe far more morbid than what’s surrounding President Trump: the series of federal investigations into the death of billionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. While you may have been distracted by the President’s efforts to tie the sex offender’s death to former President Bill Clinton, we covered some updates to a few key Trump probes. Here’s what you might have missed: Michael Cohen was looped in on the whole inaugural committee mess, of course: When Stephanie Wolkoff, the former friend of first lady Melania Trump, was busy helping plan President Trump’s inauguration and felt there were issues with the committee’s budgeting plans, she reportedly reached out to a familiar character to get some guidance, Michael Cohen. Prosecutors are now aware of Cohen’s connection to the scenario because he recorded his phone called with Wolkoff, but it is not immediately clear what was discussed on the call. CNN was first to report on…

