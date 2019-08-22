This Week: Another White House Official Spins Through Revolving Door To Fox
It’s official, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News as a contributor, following former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and former White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah to Fox Corporation. After resigning as Fox News co-president in 2017, Bill Shine joined the administration as White House Communications director, then left that Trump for the Trump campaign. Sanders and the rest of the communications team are part of a much larger group of Fox-Trump cross-pollination. Many administration officials and alumni passed through the door in the other direction, including former on-screen contributor John Bolton and former host Heather Nauert, whose job prospects were helped when Trump saw them performing well on his favorite network. Sanders had a pretty consistent record of playing favorites with Fox News. While other White House reporters were confined to rapid-fire press briefings and, increasingly, Trump’s choice of helicopter-backed impromptu scrums, Sanders regularly granted one-on-one interview with Fox hosts like Dana Perino. Remember the very…
