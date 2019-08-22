Revolving Door Keeps Turning As Sarah Sanders Joins Fox As Contributor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, has joined Fox News as a contributor and will make her debut on “Fox and Friends” September 6.

Sanders preferred appearing on the Trump-friendly channel during her stint as press secretary, where she was unlikely to face tough questioning about the many false statements she made from the press room lectern.

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” she said in a statement.

Excited to join @FoxNews as a contributor, looking forward to being with the @foxandfriends team for my first hit on September 6th. https://t.co/Jb2HCFc1aM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 22, 2019

Since Huckabee left the Trump administration, one of the few senior aides who managed to stay in the President’s good books for the duration, speculation has been rampant about her next moves. Some predict that she will take a run at the Arkansas governor’s mansion in 2022.

Sanders joins other former White House officials at Fox, including former communications director Hope Hicks and former deputy press secretary Raj Shah.