BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks during a press conference to discuss voting rights and voter registration hosted by Pepe Aguilar and Voto Latino at Gibson Brand Showroom on July 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Dem Group Aiming To Flip 5 Secretaries Of State Offices In 2020
Dem Group Aiming To Flip 5 Secretaries Of State Offices In 2020
Chafee Once Again Switches Parties Ahead Of Possible Presidential Run
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) walks to a closed door Senate Intelligence Committee meeting, on March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Tom Cotton Claims Credit For Trump's Greenland Idea
Tom Cotton Claims Credit For Trump's Greenland Idea
Revolving Door Keeps Turning As Sarah Sanders Joins Fox As Contributor

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 22, 2019 11:36 am
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, has joined Fox News as a contributor and will make her debut on “Fox and Friends” September 6.

Sanders preferred appearing on the Trump-friendly channel during her stint as press secretary, where she was unlikely to face tough questioning about the many false statements she made from the press room lectern.

“FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” she said in a statement.

Since Huckabee left the Trump administration, one of the few senior aides who managed to stay in the President’s good books for the duration, speculation has been rampant about her next moves. Some predict that she will take a run at the Arkansas governor’s mansion in 2022.

Sanders joins other former White House officials at Fox, including former communications director Hope Hicks and former deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

