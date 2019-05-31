This Week: Mueller Speaks!

Throughout the entirety of the Russia probe, Mueller has remained largely out of the public eye. So when the Justice Department announced Wednesday morning that Mueller would give a press conference at 11, the media spent a little over an hour spiraling down a well of speculation: What will he say? Was the White House informed of this? And, of utmost importance, what does his voice sound like? For those of us following the Russia probe, Wednesday was the first time we’ve heard Mueller speak since he was appointed to take over the investigation. During the measured delivery of his 10-minute statement before reporters, Mueller made some notable, pointed statements and resigned as special counsel. Our main takeaways — which are outlined in more detail here — are that Mueller chose to emphasize that he would’ve cleared Trump’s name if he felt confident Trump hadn’t committed a crime; that the special counsel doesn’t want to testify before Congress; and that…

