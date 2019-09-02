Prime Badge
Voting Rights
weekly primer
Sep 2, 2019

This Week: Appeals Court Won’t Let Indiana Go Back To Purging People Without Warning Them

/ @Tierney_Megan

Appeals Court Smacks Down Indiana’s Purge Process: An appeals court on Tuesday schooled Indiana on why it is illegal to purge people off the rolls without first giving them a warning. Indiana was using CrossCheck — an interstate database that finds matches of people who appear to be registered in multiple states — to automatically purge voters without first sending them the notices mandated by the National Voter Registration Act. With the appeals court’s decision, a lower court’s freeze on the practice will stay in place while the case is litigated. Obama’s New Redistricting Initiative: The latest volley in the redistricting wars came in the form of a redistricting education campaign announced by former President Barack Obama Tuesday. The initiative is affiliated with Eric Holder’s redistricting group and seeks to train grassroots activists to play a role in pushing for fair maps after the 2020 census.  Redistricting Reform Group To Defend MI Commission: A judge okayed the request by the…

Weekly Primers are TPM member-only content.

Already a member? SIGN IN

This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?

Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR

Join Now For $1

Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship?
We offer FREE membership to those in need

APPLY HERE

Recent Editions
More Weekly Primers
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: