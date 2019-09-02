This Week: Appeals Court Won’t Let Indiana Go Back To Purging People Without Warning Them
Appeals Court Smacks Down Indiana’s Purge Process: An appeals court on Tuesday schooled Indiana on why it is illegal to purge people off the rolls without first giving them a warning. Indiana was using CrossCheck — an interstate database that finds matches of people who appear to be registered in multiple states — to automatically purge voters without first sending them the notices mandated by the National Voter Registration Act. With the appeals court’s decision, a lower court’s freeze on the practice will stay in place while the case is litigated. Obama’s New Redistricting Initiative: The latest volley in the redistricting wars came in the form of a redistricting education campaign announced by former President Barack Obama Tuesday. The initiative is affiliated with Eric Holder’s redistricting group and seeks to train grassroots activists to play a role in pushing for fair maps after the 2020 census. Redistricting Reform Group To Defend MI Commission: A judge okayed the request by the…
