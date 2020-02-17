House Oversight Panel Advances D.C. Statehood Bill
House Panel Advances D.C. Statehood Bill: Even as the measure has no chance of becoming law any time soon, a House Oversight Committee voted to advance a D.C. statehood bill was a symbolic victory for the effort to grant representation for the 700,000 residents of the district. It is expected to be brought up for a vote on the House floor later this year. Iowa GOP Seeks To Water Down Push For Felon Voting Rights: Taking a page out of Florida Republicans’ playbook, Iowa GOP lawmakers are looking to undermine a proposed constitutional amendment that would end the state’s blanket ban on ex-felons voting. The Iowa Statehouse, at the urging of the state’s GOP governor, has already passed a measure ending the prohibition. The state Senate is now considering its version, and is proposing a mandate that ex-felons fully pay off their restitution requirements before they’re allowed to vote. A similar financial requirement was passed by Florida Republicans, after the state’s…
Already a member? SIGN IN
This story is only available for TPM Members. Interested in reading exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff?
Sign up now and the first month is just ONE DOLLAR