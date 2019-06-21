This Week: Hope Hicks’ Remains Tight-Lipped, Manafort Appears To Get Special Treatment
The House Judiciary Committee was able to drag one ex-Trump associated to testify before Congress this week without resorting to pulling teeth — that is, issuing a subpoena. But Democrats didn’t learn much. During former White House Communications Director and senior adviser Hope Hicks closed-door testimony on Wednesday, Hicks remained relatively tight-lipped, as a White House lawyer stopped her from answering questions about her time in the West Wing 155 times throughout her testimony. The White House lawyer asserted that Hicks should “not be compelled to speak about events that occurred during her service as a senior adviser to the President.” But we did learn a few new things: Hicks claimed that Trump was serious when he said he’d happily accept dirt from a foreign government and “made clear that even she knew that such foreign assistance should be rejected and reported to the FBI,” according to Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Hicks said the Trump camp took the…
