This Week: Judge To Consider New Evidence In Census Sanctions Dispute
Judge Looking At New Evidence In Census Sanctions Issue: The new evidence that the House Oversight Committee turned up in its census probe will now be in front of a federal judge as he considers whether to sanction the Trump administration for its behavior in the census citizenship case. The House announced earlier this month new evidence tying a now-deceased GOP gerrymandering expert closer to the effort to add the question. The ACLU on Thursday flagged the evidence for the court, and alleged that not only did the administration obscure the GOP expert’s role in the original litigation, it continued to mislead the court about the evidence it withheld. The judge has given the administration until Friday to respond to the allegations. Appeals Court Appears Reluctant To Release Certain Trump Voter Fraud Panel Emails: Nearly two years after President Trump’s voter fraud commission was disbanded, the litigation over it lives on. On Monday, an appeals court in D.C. held a hearing…
