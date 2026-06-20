The MAGA Merch Guide to Celebrating Dad

[Gift Guide]

MAGA Merch Tells Us Who Dad Is

There are few lists more confounding than a Father’s Day gift guide. This is largely by design. The not-so-subtle commentary embedded into the formula of these lists is that dads are inscrutable and that Father’s Day is a bit of a gag holiday. To scroll through a Father’s Day gift guide is less about finding that perfect thank you gift for years of driving you to soccer practice and more an opportunity to marvel at consumer culture so untethered from any sense of necessity it produces items like this. As a dad myself about to celebrate my seventh father’s day, I can appreciate the sendup of a holiday that manages to acknowledge the important role dads play while also suggesting that they are maladjusted enough to require a pocket hacksaw or that they have an emotional vacancy that might be filled by a rocks glass that doubles as a cigar holder. Of course, there are many different types of dads with many varied interests, but judging by the sheer number of Father’s Day gift guides pumped out each year by some of our premier publications (by my count the New York Times has published at least five, New York Magazine a whopping 35! – ecommerce must still have some juice) even the experts paid to know what dad wants are clueless. If you go poking around the Father’s Day merch collections sold by MAGA media, however, the story is a little different.

No president has ever come close to merch-ifying the presidency like Donald Trump. According to a report published in April by CREW, the Trump Store (a for-profit part of the Trump organization that directly benefits the Trump family) has released at least 622 new products in Trump’s second term alone. This doesn’t include the many Trump licensing deals to push everything from Trump-branded sneakers, to watches, to phones, and even guitars. Taken together with the various beachfront peddlers, strip mall grifters, and carnival entrepreneurs hawking unofficial Trump gear and memorabilia, it’s estimated that the global market for MAGA merch is worth nearly a billion dollars.

While there are signs that Trump’s declining popularity is hurting sales, MAGA merch remains big enough business that plenty of players in Trump’s orbit still want a piece of it – either to curry favor or turn a profit. But as the manufacturer of an Instant Pot embarrassingly discovered, it’s not as simple as just slapping “Make America Great Again” on the front of your product. Trump is famously litigious, and while he seems content to give low-level grifters a pass (like recognize like, I guess) the Trump Organization sued big retailers Amazon, WalMart and eBay last June for selling “inferior imitations” of Trump merchandise. This means that if you’re a legitimate operator looking for a slice of the MAGA merch pie, you’re going to have to get creative. You’ll have to get beyond the tribal signage of the red hats to tap into the core ethos of the movement. And what better way to explore what this core ethos might be than by a careful study of what MAGA media has curated for the dads.

It’s not just out of fear of legal repercussions that MAGA media avoids selling knockoff Trump merch. Beyond the red hats, and the watches, the guitars, the sneakers and the disturbing little Trump bobbleheads smeared with blood, MAGA media knows what MAGA dads really want – and it isn’t just to pay tribute. MAGA dads want to be “in” on it.

To help illustrate what this means and the varied forms it may take, let’s look at a few examples.

The Dad Who Is All the Way In

Glenn Beck’s Blaze media rides a little under the radar. Its Father’s Day merch selection does not. Of the 36 items featured in the collection, nearly half of them are a reference to Trump’s rebranding of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The general vibe is “fuck your feelings”, but the matching set of Gulf of America Hawaiian shirt and swim trunks combines aggression with whimsy in manner that seems hard to pull off. I don’t know who this dad is, but that’s because I’m on the outside. Any dad who would want the merch on display here is all in on Trump, sure, but the guy who pulls on a Gulf of America Gun Show Tank is a level of “in” I can’t really fathom.

The Dad Who Loves Trump Tweets, but Says He Wishes Trump Would Tweet Less

Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire has struggled recently with a declining audience. Judging by the merch, this may be because he is asking too much of them. The Fathers’ Day collection is full of references to facts and truth, with a few nativist tchotchkes like a Mayflower tie and a Fauxcahontas statue thrown in to spice things up. Shapiro was against Trump before he was for him and it shows. With the exception of a Trump book of poems, curated from Trump tweets, the nods to MAGA are more attitudinal than anything else. Here, being “in” on it means having “the facts” on your side and being able to drop a truth bomb on those who don’t. If you know a dad who professes this power, you can help him prove it by buying him a literal truth bomb for $175.

The Dad Who Voted For Trump, but Claims to be a Freethinker

Tucker Carlson says he is out on Trump; paradoxically, this might be the ultimate MAGA dad move. What is more MAGA than being a self-professed freethinker? The problem is that the Tucker Carlson Network merch might be a little too good to support this theory. In fact, TCN merch might be bigger than MAGA. Reading between the lines in articles recently published in Slate and the NY Times, TCN merch is so good it might be able to bridge populist movements on the left and right. Imagine this hat being the glue that holds the next political movement together. Now imagine wearing it on your head at your kids soccer practice while other dads puzzle over whether you mean it or are just being ironic. What’s more “in” than that?

Anyway, good luck with your shopping. And happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there, whoever you are.