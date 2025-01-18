Latest
1 day ago
MAGA, MAHA, And Lots Of Crypto: Which Trump Inaugural Ball Is Right For You?
1 day ago
A Trump DOJ Could Bring An End To The Yearslong Investigation Of His Ally Ken Paxton
2 days ago
Dem Incumbent Riggs: GOP Opponent’s ‘Mass Disenfranchisement’ Efforts Belong In Fed Court
2 days ago
One Of Ruben Gallego’s Top Strategists Explains How They Won A Senate Seat In A State That Swung Hard For Trump
The Weekender

Kacsmaryk Clings To Mifepristone Case That No Longer Has Any Texas Connection

By , , , and
|
January 18, 2025 8:00 a.m.
147

Get The Weekender in your inbox every Saturday

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Hello it’s the weekend. This is The Weekender ☕️

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is ripping up legal procedure, the better to keep a high-profile abortion case in his hands as the new administration takes over. 

Last June, the Supreme Court found that the anti-abortion doctors aiming to make abortion drug mifepristone less accessible lacked standing, and unanimously shot down the case. Experts expected the challenge to live on in the hands of a few red states — Idaho, Kansas and Missouri — who’d try to take over as the primary plaintiffs. One expert even told TPM that she expected Kacsmaryk to go along with a right-wing strategy to drag the zombie case out, even if it was so thin as to later get shot down. 

The first part of that prediction has come true. The DOJ and a manufacturer of mifepristone are trying to end the case — the Supreme Court found that the doctors couldn’t keep litigating it, and the red states “intervened” in a case that is no longer live. If we lived in a normal world, the red states would have to start afresh. 

But they don’t want to. They’re not going to get a friendlier judge than Kacsmaryk. By staying, they also get the added perk of being in the 5th Circuit’s domain, the most reliably right-wing appellate court. And Kacsmaryk doesn’t want to lose the case either, particularly amid his Supreme Court audition, knowing that the Trump DOJ will flip its position in the case. 

“Notwithstanding dismissal of the original action, the three Intervenor States of Missouri, Idaho, and Kansas (“the States”) wish to continue pressing their claims,” the DOJ wrote in a filing last month. “And they insist on doing so before this Court, even though the States’ claims have no plausible connection to the Northern District of Texas. Particularly now that the original Plaintiffs have dismissed their suit, the States’ Complaint must likewise be dismissed (or transferred)…”

Kacsmaryk isn’t letting it happen. He directed the states on Thursday to submit a new complaint, hand-waving that they’ll get to the venue controversy later. 

It’s totally lawless. Kamsaryk wants to keep alive the possibility that he can deliver a death blow to medication abortions, and to get on Trump’s radar while he’s doing it. 

— Kate Riga

Here’s what else TPM has on tap this weekend:

  • Josh Kovensky breaks down the carnival-esque array of balls for MAGA members hoping to cozy up to Trump and his closest allies this weekend.
  • Khaya Himmelman spoke to one of the 60,000 voters in North Carolina whose ballots Republican state Supreme Court candidate Jefferson Griffin is trying to get tossed out in order to steal the election from incumbent Democratic Justice Allison Riggs, who won the race by just over 700 votes.
  • Emine Yücel checks in on Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) who this week threatened one of her Democratic colleagues during a congressional hearing, when she asked Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) if she would “wanna take it outside.”

The New Buckraking

It is really, really easy to cash in on the great bootlicking that’s come with Trump’s return to office. We mostly see it from the other side: tech CEOs cozying up to Trump, companies settling bogus lawsuits he brought, news outlets easing up coverage. What’s less visible are those who see it as a business opportunity.

That is where at least some of the pre-inaugural festivities fit in. It’s partly due to a simple bottlenecking effect. The official Trump inaugural festivities are extremely limited, and sold out in early January. That’s left a lot of unmet demand among people trying to cozy up to the once and future President.

It’s being met by a carnival-esque array of balls, featuring various tiers of Trumpworld officialdom. At the top, you have events that promise access to high-level appointees like FBI pick Kash Patel. Other events cater to specific, often picayune constituencies: take the “Coronation Ball,” which features the hosts of the Red Scare podcast and seems pitched at a mix of so-called nationalists and the most irony-poisoned among us. Then again, how else to deal with the next few years?

This weekend, there’s a ball for everyone. Read my piece on that here.

— Josh Kovensky

One Of 60K Voters Griffin Seeks To Disenfranchise Speaks Out: ‘I Want My Vote To Be Counted”

As North Carolina state appeals court judge and Republican state Supreme Court candidate Jefferson Griffin filed a legal brief with the state Supreme Court laying out his argument for why he believes 60,000 November ballots should be tossed out, protesters gathered outside the state Supreme Court building to demonstrate against his election-stealing efforts. The protesters gathered at 6:00 am ET on Tuesday, reading all of the 60,000 names of voters whose ballots are being challenged by Griffin. 

Although Louanne Caspar, a Wake County businesswoman with a 10-year voting history in North Carolina, did not attend the protest, she’s on the list and she’s not even sure why. In an interview with TPM she said she was “very surprised” to learn last week that her vote was in danger of being thrown out. 

“I take every election cycle very seriously,” she said. “I read up, I’m not a one party person, I am registered as a Democrat, but I vote both ways.”

Caspar noted too that she actually works for the Board of Elections on Election Day because she’s a big “rule follower.”

“I would like to know why I could be disqualified, and then second, do I have an opportunity to cure that,” she added.

Griffin is currently challenging 60,000 ballots because they allegedly contain incomplete voter registration and are missing the last four digits of their social security numbers or drivers license on their voter files. Caspar said that she did give the Board of Elections her social security number when she registered to vote, which is why she remains confused as to why her vote is among those Griffin is using to try to overturn the election in his favor.  

This week, Griffin, submitted a brief to the state Supreme Court, asking the court to first invalidate 5,509 overseas ballots, who, he claims, failed to show photo identification when they voted, before the court considers the rest of the 60,000 ballots that he is protesting. Griffin is in no way conceding that the 60,000 ballots should not be contested, but rather, as previously reported for TPM, he is merely attempting to protest ballots in a way that is more “palatable.” But the larger effort remains the same—he is attempting to overturn the results, and steal the lead away from Democrat incumbent Allison Riggs. 

“I really want to get some resolution from this,” Caspar said. “I want my vote to be counted.”

— Khaya Himmelman

Words Of Wisdom

“I am no child. Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don’t even start … If you wanna take it outside we can do that.”

That’s Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), the most recent wannabe MTG, seemingly trying to start a fight during a congressional hearing this week with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX).

If it’s bewildering to you to hear that a current United States representative is threatening another congresswoman with a “catch me outside how about that” moment over the word “child” … Well, you’re not alone.

Mace claimed on social media her intention was not to fight but to have a more “constructive conversation” off the floor — I’ll let you be the judge of that.

To make things even more ridiculous, following the comments, committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) ruled that Mace’s remarks were not a call to violence, saying she could have been asking Crockett to go outside to “have a cup of coffee or perhaps a beer.” Right.

— Emine Yücel

147

Get The Weekender in your inbox every Saturday

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
Author Headshot
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest The Weekender
147
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  2. Re: Mace v Crockett. This is what is going to pass for decorum in the new Congress. More junior high cafeteria BS than actual work for the people. The constituents that elected these two and all the other bullies in both sides of Congress are very proud that no one backs down. What they fail to realize is that it’s not the way to get anything done.

    Mace is, I maintain, mentally ill. That the committee chair treated this so lightly is an indication of how cowardly the rest of the Congresscritters are in the face of this nonsense.

  3. There is video of the Mace handshake Everything in the Capitol bldg is on video. Not sure where to access the video but I am sure it exists.
    Asking Rep. Crockett ‘if she wanted to take it outside’ is a physical threat.

  4. Remember when the Repubs hated and decried “activist judges?” Ah, the good ol’ days…

  5. The NYT has a new poll out, indicating the Dems have some heavy lifting to do if they want to win more elections. The poll included 1.022 Republican/Lean Republican, 1,025 Democrat/Lean Democrat, and 81 Independent/Something else.
    Free gifted link:

    It’s difficult for me to read this any other way than to think Dems need to adjust how we talk about some things like immigration and trans rights, respecting how most voters feel about it, instead of continuing to wish that most voters will align themselves with our progressive policies. Ideals are great but they don’t win elections.

    That said, I don’t think this can be read as an analysis of why Harris lost, because it doesn’t include a question like “Can a woman be President” to tease out the misogyny issue, or anything about Gaza specifically. It’s about the relative popularity of Trump’s policies and statements.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

141 more replies

Participants

Avatar for playitagainrowlf Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for lastroth Avatar for theghostofeustacetilley Avatar for darcy Avatar for tao Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown Avatar for isakindamagic Avatar for 21zna9 Avatar for eddycollins Avatar for birdford Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for brian512 Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for kelaine Avatar for justruss Avatar for bcgister Avatar for eaharrison Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for chjim Avatar for garrybee Avatar for osprey Avatar for dogselfie

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: