Trump Cooks Up New Conspiracy Theories About the Butler Assassination Attempt

Trump Asserts (Without Evidence, of Course) That the Biden Administration Tried to Murder Him

One thing I would not have expected President Donald J. Trump to be spending his time on with just weeks to go until Election Day is creating new conspiracy theories about Tom Crooks, who shot at him in the summer of 2024 from a rooftop in Butler, Pennsylvania. But here we are.

The president yesterday asserted on Truth Social that Butler “was all a Democrat Plot, to get me out of the Election, that failed.”

That the assassination attempt was the work of Trump’s political enemies is a baseless claim that the White House has leaned into for some time. In early January, the White House published a revisionist history of Jan. 6 that, TPM’s Hunter Walker noted at the time, included the following line: “Despite relentless Deep State efforts to imprison, bankrupt, and assassinate him … President Trump emerges triumphant.”

The website suggested, without any shred of evidence, that what happened in Butler was the work of the “Deep State” — the catch-all term for any government bureaucrat who might be behaving in a disfavored way, from slowing deregulation to, apparently, plotting a presidential candidate’s murder.

But Trump himself blaming it directly on a “Democrat Plot” takes the claim to another level. He then went on to castigate former FBI Director Chris Wray, claiming materials about the assassination were “missing, altered, corrupted or gone” and declaring Wray should “pay a price for the way he handled this assassination attempt.”

It’s unclear what Trump is gesturing toward here, if anything. The New York Post reported yesterday that “a trove of documents” was provided by law enforcement to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) as part of his investigation into the assassination attempt. But the documents sound like they simply add details to what we already knew: Crooks was really into guns, and didn’t talk to people much.

Grassley himself seemed to tell NBC yesterday that there wasn’t new information about a plot. “We don’t know anything about the motivation [of] why [Crooks] wanted to kill Trump,” he said.

FBI Director Kash Patel yesterday also seemed to throw cold water on the idea of any plot. “We found no evidence that [Crooks] was literally even speaking to any other human being other than his parents who he resided with,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Among the few things we do know about Crooks, in fact, was that his desire to create a spectacle appeared nonpartisan. He went to the gun range a lot, and didn’t talk very much. He googled the dates of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. He researched school shooters, and Lee Harvey Oswald, to whom he is now often compared.

“Neither Oswald nor Crooks were the kind of people who make history, not like Kennedy and Trump,” wrote Mike Rothschild, who writes about conspiracy theories for TPM, around Butler’s second anniversary. “But somehow, these two losers found a way to write their names into the fabric of American lore. Something greater had to be at work. There had to be a conspiracy — who was behind it and why would have to be filled in later.”

A significant portion — 24% — of Americans now believe Butler was staged, polls suggest. An additional 32% don’t know what to think. These conspiracy theorists, however, tend not to believe it was the work of Democrats. Rather, they think it was a plot orchestrated by Trump himself.

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Bigotry and Corruption

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 07: U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) walks towards the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on August 07, 2026 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

As Republican senators lost their primaries to Trump-backed opponents or opted not to run again, some reporters at news outlets that cover Capitol Hill closely rubbed their hands together, predicting that now Trump would really have a problem on his hands. The results have been … underwhelming. Honestly kind of lame. Thom Tillis’ (R-NC) red lines are confusing, shifting, and often meaningless. Same — but even more so — for Bill Cassidy (R-LA). John Cornyn (R-TX) too.

But, despite the lack of a substantive shift in GOP legislating, it has been interesting to see these senators critique their own party with insiders’ knowledge.

Here’s John Cornyn, speaking to veteran Hill reporter Igor Bobic about racist tweets by Texas candidate Bo French and all the Nazi staffers in the GOP: “I think too many people are tolerating conduct that in the past would have been disqualifying when it comes to politics, and what’s happened, I think people’s sort of public standards have eroded to where a lot of things that, like I said, that would not have been tolerated before, or normalized.”

He continues: “Some of the anti-Semitism, some of the bigotry like Bo French’s comments, and some of the corruption, and I think those are those are the death knell for a political party.” Sounds right! Except for the “death knell” part — plenty of political movements worldwide (and through U.S. history) have built their ascendancy on hate.

Josh Kovensky has a look at the imbroglio around French’s racist and anti-immigrant posts, which is somewhat confusing, as he’s been doing this for months. More broadly, the Texas GOP has built its midterm strategy around fear-mongering about Indian-Americans and Muslim immigrants.

Tabs

Billionaires are, per usual, pushing hard for Republicans in the midterms. The Financial Times writes: “Sixteen of the country’s 20 largest donors have ploughed money into the Republican campaign, according to the FT’s analysis. George Soros is the standout Democratic backer. Other mega-donors have funnelled cash to candidates pushing deregulation of cryptocurrency and gambling or to promote AI.”

Staffers from the America First Policy Institute have flooded the Census Bureau, Wired reports, and may be using Census data to undermine the upcoming midterms. “A Census employee who spoke to WIRED on the condition of anonymity says that there has historically been ‘nothing close’ to what AFPI is doing at the bureau. ‘Frankly, it’s disrespectful to the institution,’ they say.”

Man of the Hour

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING – AUGUST 28: Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium August 28, 2026 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. During a speech at the conference Friday Warsh expressed concern about high inflation. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

It’s Kevin Warsh, holding his first press conference in a while today amid high inflation, Trump’s effort to fire Fed board member Lisa Cook, and Trump’s attempt to take the economy hostage if the Fed doesn’t lower interest rates. (“LOWER THE RATE OR I’LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT.”) Warsh wanted the job!

Are We at War?

No!

“You call it a war?” Todd Blanche said yesterday while conducting, of all things, a White House press briefing. “I disagree with that characterization, as does most of Congress.”