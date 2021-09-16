The American Academy of Pediatrics has new data on the number of COVID-19 infections among children in recent weeks. The statistics are stunning. While 5.3 million children total have contracted COVID since the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, August and September were particularly infectious months for children, according to the new report.
Where Things Stand: There Have Been 500,000 Child COVID Cases In Last 2 Weeks
This is your TPM evening briefing.
September 16, 2021 6:15 p.m.
