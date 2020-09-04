Where Things Stand: It’s A Little Too Optimistic To Ask John Kelly To Clear The Air

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: White House chief of staff John Kelly listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a briefing with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House October 5, 2017 in Wa...

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: White House chief of staff John Kelly listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a briefing with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House October 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Mattis said this week that the U.S. and allies are "holding the line" against the Taliban in Afghanistan as forecasts of a significant offensive by the militants remain unfulfilled. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS