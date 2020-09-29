Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: No Surprises Here

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Reporters asked McEnany... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Reporters asked McEnany about President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he should disagree with the results of November's election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 29, 2020 1:19 p.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was practically jumping at the opportunity to back Rep. Kevin Brady’s (R-TX) attempt to force an investigation into one of the most basic pillars of journalistic protections.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30