Where Things Stand: The Short List

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
September 21, 2020 12:46 p.m.

President Trump wasted no time declaring when his SCOTUS nomination announcement will be because the Senate majority leader wasted no time — literally no time, maybe minutes after the late justice’s death broke news Friday night — to declare he’d bring him or her to the Senate floor.

