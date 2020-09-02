Where Things Stand: He Can’t Stop Politicizing A Tragedy

US President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. - Trump said Tuesday on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in...

US President Donald Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. - Trump said Tuesday on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of "domestic terror" committed by violent mobs. "These are not acts of peaceful protest but really domestic terror," Trump said, describing multiple nights of angry demonstrations last week after a white police officer in Kenosha shot a black man in the back at close range. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS