Where Things Stand: TPM EVENT STARTS AT 6 P.M. ET

This is your TPM evening briefing.
By
|
September 14, 2021 4:59 p.m.

Tonight, TPM is hosting a live virtual discussion on redistricting and the perhaps inevitable shift in House control post-midterms.

We’ve got an impressive lineup of panelist who will dig into, among other things:

