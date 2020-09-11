Tragedy is tragedy. And while the invisible crisis our country is currently facing looks and feels and hurts differently than this day 19 years ago, the parallels of massive loss of life and the infiltration of a society-altering fear are clear.
Where Things Stand: It’s September 11 And We’re Nearing 200,000 Dead
This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
