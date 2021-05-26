Where Things Stand: Sicknick’s Mom Requests Meetings With Every Single Senate GOPer

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 3: A U.S. Capitol Police Officer holds a program for the ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol on Februa...

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 3: A U.S. Capitol Police Officer holds a program for the ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol on February 3, 2021 in Washington DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman- Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS