Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Pool Of Pro-Trump Election Critics Running For Office Grows

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Rep. Jody Hice, R-GA, speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on legislative proposals to put the US Postal Service on a sustainable financial footing. February 2... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Rep. Jody Hice, R-GA, speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on legislative proposals to put the US Postal Service on a sustainable financial footing. February 24, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The USPS recently signed a 10-year deal with Oshkosh Defense to produce the next generation of hybrid electric delivery vehicle able to carry more packages as part of a long term effort to vastly improve the financial performance of the service. (Photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
May 24, 2021 1:05 p.m.

A handful of proponents of the Big Lie have launched bids for secretary of state — elected, state-level positions that will have a say in voting operations for future election cycles.

Real Independence
Made Possible By Members

FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship

Special Offer
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
See MonthlyAnnual Pricing Plans

More Membership Options

7-Day All-Access Pass CREATE FREE ACCOUNT Student (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW Community-Supported (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW TPM Inside LEARN MORE
CONTACT FAQ
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: