Where Things Stand: The Other Giuliani

45 EAST 66TH STREET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/28: Andrew Giuliani addresses press outside of his father's apartment. His father, Rudy Giuliani was personal attorney of the former President Donald Trump. Fede...

45 EAST 66TH STREET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/28: Andrew Giuliani addresses press outside of his father's apartment. His father, Rudy Giuliani was personal attorney of the former President Donald Trump. Federal agents executed a search warrant early on this day at the Manhattan home of Rudy Giuliani in connection with criminal investigation into his involvement with Ukraine. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS