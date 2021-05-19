Where Things Stand: The Other Giuliani

“I’m a politician out of the womb.”
This is how the son of Rudy Giuliani announced his bid for the Republican nomination in New York’s gubernatorial race, a fittingly bizarre statement for an under-the-radar bizarre boy.
