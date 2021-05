Where Things Stand: Americans Would Rather See Roe Left Alone

A pro-choice demonstrator holds up a placard outside the US Supreme Court (rear) in Washington, DC, 08 November 2006 as the court hears oral arguments in the partial-birth abortion ban case. The court is weighing in ...

A pro-choice demonstrator holds up a placard outside the US Supreme Court (rear) in Washington, DC, 08 November 2006 as the court hears oral arguments in the partial-birth abortion ban case. The court is weighing in on the constitutionality of a law banning a surgical method to terminate a pregnancy. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS