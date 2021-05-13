Where Things Stand: An Anti-Climactic End?

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: White House Counsel and Assistant to the President for U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald McGahn, listens as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary...

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: White House Counsel and Assistant to the President for U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald McGahn, listens as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS