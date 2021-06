Where Things Stand: Trump-Appointed Judge Allows Rep Boebert To Block Twitter Critic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), participates in a discussion on the Right to Bear Arms during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 i...

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), participates in a discussion on the Right to Bear Arms during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS