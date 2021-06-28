As anti-trans rights laws pop up in GOP-led state legislatures across the country, fueling one of Republicans’ top culture wars in the Biden era, the majority conservative Supreme Court decided to not take up a key transgender rights case today, a surprising victory for LGBTQ rights.
Members-Only Article
Where Things Stand: SCOTUS Quietly Punts On Trans Rights Case
This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
June 28, 2021 1:18 p.m.
