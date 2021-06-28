Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: SCOTUS Quietly Punts On Trans Rights Case

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - 2019/10/08: Participant holding a sign outsithe the Supreme Court. 133 protesters were arrested blocking the street across the Supreme Court in an act of non violent civil disobedience, as hundreds of LGBTQ+ advocates convened in Washington, DC for a national day of action as a community response to the landmark Supreme Court hearings that could legalize workplace discrimination, primarily against LGBTQ+ people, on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender presentation. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
June 28, 2021 1:18 p.m.

As anti-trans rights laws pop up in GOP-led state legislatures across the country, fueling one of Republicans’ top culture wars in the Biden era, the majority conservative Supreme Court decided to not take up a key transgender rights case today, a surprising victory for LGBTQ rights.

