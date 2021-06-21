Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Dem Calls For GOPers Ouster After Latest Jan 6 Conspiracy Theory

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 26: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) speaks during a joint veterans town hall August 26, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. Rep. Moulton announced last week that he’s no longer seeking the Democrati... FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 26: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) speaks during a joint veterans town hall August 26, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. Rep. Moulton announced last week that he’s no longer seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
June 21, 2021 1:41 p.m.

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) yesterday called for the removal of three of his colleagues — Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) — from Congress over their promotion of the far-right’s latest wild conspiracy theory surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Moulton told CNN Sunday the trio were “traitors” who are attempting to “whitewash history” by hyping the theory, which makes the case that the FBI was actually the entity responsible for the Jan. 6 attack.

Real Independence
Made Possible By Members

FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship

Special Offer
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
See MonthlyAnnual Pricing Plans

More Membership Options

7-Day All-Access Pass CREATE FREE ACCOUNT Student (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW Community-Supported (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW TPM Inside LEARN MORE
CONTACT FAQ
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: