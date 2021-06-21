Where Things Stand: Dem Calls For GOPers Ouster After Latest Jan 6 Conspiracy Theory

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 26: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) speaks during a joint veterans town hall August 26, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. Rep. Moulton announced last week that he’s no longer seeking the Democrati...

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 26: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) speaks during a joint veterans town hall August 26, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. Rep. Moulton announced last week that he’s no longer seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS