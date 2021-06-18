Where Things Stand: All The Grievances

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Kenneth Charles Canterbury Jr. and judicial nominees July 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. The comm... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Kenneth Charles Canterbury Jr. and judicial nominees July 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee met to hear testimony on Canterbury’s nomination as the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the nomination of four federal judges. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS