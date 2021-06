Where Things Stand: A Big Lie Weekend

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaks during a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus about immigration on the U.S.-Mexico border outside the U.S. Capitol on March 17, 2021 in ...

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) speaks during a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus about immigration on the U.S.-Mexico border outside the U.S. Capitol on March 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Accusing the Biden Administration of partnering with with drug cartels, members of the conservative caucus listed numerous crimes along the border, including cattle rustling. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS