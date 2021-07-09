Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Schumer Warns Colleagues To Prepare For Late Nights

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadership criticized President Trumps response to the spread of the coronavirus and pushed for relief for individuals that may have to miss work from being quarantined. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chuck Schumer
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadersh... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democratic leadership criticized President Trumps response to the spread of the coronavirus and pushed for relief for individuals that may have to miss work from being quarantined. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 9, 2021 12:31 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned his colleagues on Friday that their beloved August recess may be in flux if they are unable to tackle his ambitious agenda in time.

Real Independence
Made Possible By Members

FREE community-supported memberships are available to students and those experiencing financial hardship

Special Offer
Prime
$60/yr
$60/yr
30% off!
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime
$5.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and Fewer Ads
Get Prime

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$100/yr
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
Access to Member-Exclusives and NO Ads
Get Prime AF

    Also Includes:

  • The Hive Member Forum
  • Members-Only Newsletter
  • RSS Feeds
  • Commenting
See MonthlyAnnual Pricing Plans

More Membership Options

Student (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW Community-Supported (free all-access membership) APPLY NOW TPM Inside LEARN MORE
CONTACT FAQ
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: