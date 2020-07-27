Where Things Stand: A Hint At Why He’s Been More COVID Behaved Lately

There are plenty of explanations out there for President Trump’s minor shift in coronavirus posturing in recent weeks. The President is suddenly encouraging mask-wearing, cancelling the in-person convention and giving new COVID-19 briefings. Maybe fellow GOPers’ messaging on masks had an impact. Maybe he didn’t want another Tulsa repeat. Or maybe, as the virus creeps into his inner administration circle, he’s taking it more seriously.

But according to new reporting in the Washington Post, it’s the same as it ever was — all about his reelection.