Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: A Hint At Why He’s Been More COVID Behaved Lately

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favr... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 27, 2020 12:57 p.m.

There are plenty of explanations out there for President Trump’s minor shift in coronavirus posturing in recent weeks. The President is suddenly encouraging mask-wearing, cancelling the in-person convention and giving new COVID-19 briefings. Maybe fellow GOPers’ messaging on masks had an impact. Maybe he didn’t want another Tulsa repeat. Or maybe, as the virus creeps into his inner administration circle, he’s taking it more seriously.

But according to new reporting in the Washington Post, it’s the same as it ever was — all about his reelection.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30