Where Things Stand: Half Of House GOPers Are Fueling Vax Skepticism

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican caucus candidate forum held to replace outgoing conference chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the Capitol on May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is campaigning to replace Cheney, who was removed from her leadership role for speaking out against former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

