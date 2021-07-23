Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Half Of House GOPers Are Fueling Vax Skepticism

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican caucus candidate forum held to replace outgoing conference chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the Capitol on May 1... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican caucus candidate forum held to replace outgoing conference chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the Capitol on May 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is campaigning to replace Cheney, who was removed from her leadership role for speaking out against former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 23, 2021 1:12 p.m.

Some are staying silent. Others think it’s none of your business. A handful are shamelessly promoting anti-vax rhetoric.

Half of House Republicans will not share their vaccination status, or openly refuse to get the shot.

