Where Things Stand: McCarthy Kisses The Ring Ahead Of Jan 6 Committee’s First Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) during a Rose Garden event May 4, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC. The House has passed the American Health Care Act that will replace the Obama era's Affordable Healthcare Act with a vote of 217-213. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

