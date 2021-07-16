House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met with the former president in New Jersey yesterday to discuss the midterms — the second such meeting the two have held since McCarthy announced from the House floor that Trump deserved at least some blame for the insurrection.
Where Things Stand: McCarthy Kisses The Ring Ahead Of Jan 6 Committee’s First Hearing
July 16, 2021 1:52 p.m.
