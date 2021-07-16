Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: McCarthy Kisses The Ring Ahead Of Jan 6 Committee's First Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) during a Rose Garden event May 4, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met with the former president in New Jersey yesterday to discuss the midterms — the second such meeting the two have held since McCarthy announced from the House floor that Trump deserved at least some blame for the insurrection.

