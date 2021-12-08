Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Progressives Issue Emotional Plea For Dems To Do Something About Boebert

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) leaves a meeting with President Joe Biden and House Democrats and walks to a closed-door meeting with fellow Progressive Demo... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) leaves a meeting with President Joe Biden and House Democrats and walks to a closed-door meeting with fellow Progressive Democrats at the U.S. Capitol October 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House is expected to try again today to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure package as moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic party continue to wrestle with the combined infrastructure package and the $3.5 trillion social spending plan proposed by the Biden administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 8, 2021 6:15 p.m.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) introduced a resolution today, asking the House to kick Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) off her committee assignments for repeatedly and brazenly attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) with racist and hateful anti-Muslim remarks.

It’s the culmination of weeks of frustration for Omar and fellow progressives, as congressional leadership does next to nothing to discipline the far-right Boebert for making racist jokes about Omar, who is a Muslim, and insinuating that the Minnesota Democrat’s religion somehow makes her a terrorist.

