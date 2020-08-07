Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Shortened Dem Convention Makes For Tough Decisions On Who Gets To Speak

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
We already knew that GOPer and ex-Ohio governor John Kasich would have a speaking role at the Democratic National Convention in a few short weeks.

But a new report out of Politico this morning takes a look at some of the behind-the-scenes about how Democrats will cast their convention, and provides details on who a few more high profile convention speakers might be — the Obamas, the Clintons, Jill Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). But it’s who may be who ends up left out of the coveted speaking gigs that’s more intriguing.

