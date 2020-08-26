Where Things Stand: Graham’s Remarks Are Part Of The Problem

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation" on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 ...

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation" on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS